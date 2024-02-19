Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Similarweb Ltd (NYSE: SMWB)

In the last trading session, 0.28 million shares of the Similarweb Ltd (NYSE:SMWB) were traded, and its beta was 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.37, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $639.72M. SMWB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.45, offering almost -0.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.28% since then. We note from Similarweb Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 139.99K.

Similarweb Ltd (NYSE:SMWB) trade information

Instantly SMWB has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 57.04% year-to-date, but still up 19.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Similarweb Ltd (NYSE:SMWB) is 49.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day(s).