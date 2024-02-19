Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Similarweb Ltd (NYSE: SMWB)

In the last trading session, 0.28 million shares of the Similarweb Ltd (NYSE:SMWB) were traded, and its beta was 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.37, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $639.72M. SMWB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.45, offering almost -0.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.28% since then. We note from Similarweb Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 139.99K.
Similarweb Ltd (NYSE:SMWB) trade information
Instantly SMWB has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 57.04% year-to-date, but still up 19.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Similarweb Ltd (NYSE:SMWB) is 49.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Similarweb Ltd (SMWB) estimates and forecasts
Similarweb Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.44 percent over the past six months and at a 80.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 111.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 125.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $58.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Similarweb Ltd to make $60.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.58%.
SMWB Dividends
Similarweb Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.
Similarweb Ltd (NYSE:SMWB)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.31% of Similarweb Ltd shares, and 58.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.38%. Similarweb Ltd stock is held by 69 institutions, with Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.62% of the shares, which is about 11.23 million shares worth $73.67 million.
Naspers Ltd., with 14.55% or 11.17 million shares worth $73.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.29 million shares worth $8.43 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $2.01 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.