Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ: SLNA)

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around -$0.03 or -7.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.10M. SLNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.39, offering almost -993.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.84% since then. We note from Selina Hospitality PLC.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 837.50K.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

Instantly SLNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 75.24% year-to-date, but still down -19.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) is 66.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.78 day(s).