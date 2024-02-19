Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX)

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around $0.08 or 15.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.16M. SATX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.57, offering almost -153.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.84% since then. We note from SatixFy Communications Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 94.11K.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

Instantly SATX has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 71.06% year-to-date, but still up 43.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) is 102.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.59 day(s).