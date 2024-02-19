Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI)

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.46M. RMTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.24, offering almost -362.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.07% since then. We note from Rockwell Medical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 236.47K.

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

Instantly RMTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.57% year-to-date, but still up 3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) is -8.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).