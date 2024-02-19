Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI)

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.46M. RMTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.24, offering almost -362.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.07% since then. We note from Rockwell Medical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 236.47K.
Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information
Instantly RMTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.57% year-to-date, but still up 3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) is -8.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).
Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) estimates and forecasts
Rockwell Medical Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.78 percent over the past six months and at a 78.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.45%. Rockwell Medical Inc earnings are expected to increase by 78.84% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 38.00% per year for the next five years.
RMTI Dividends
Rockwell Medical Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.
Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.94% of Rockwell Medical Inc shares, and 18.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.63%. Rockwell Medical Inc stock is held by 41 institutions, with Richmond Brothers, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.48% of the shares, which is about 0.42 million shares worth $2.31 million.
Armistice Capital, LLC, with 1.35% or 0.39 million shares worth $2.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.78 million, making up 0.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 98674.0 shares worth around $0.54 million, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.