Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT)

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.19M. RENT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.07, offering almost -730.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Rent the Runway Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Instantly RENT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.92% year-to-date, but still down -6.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) is -15.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.27 day(s).