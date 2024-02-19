Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE)

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.18, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $504.90M. PLSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.62, offering almost -48.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.29% since then. We note from Pulse Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 298.85K.
Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) trade information
Instantly PLSE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.00% year-to-date, but still up 9.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) is 8.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.73 day(s).
The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $200k and $9k respectively.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.07%.
PLSE Dividends
Pulse Biosciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.
Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.56% of Pulse Biosciences Inc shares, and 8.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.43%. Pulse Biosciences Inc stock is held by 80 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 1.95% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $9.84 million.
Bank of America Corporation, with 1.44% or 0.79 million shares worth $7.27 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 0.43 million shares worth $3.93 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $1.9 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.