Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE)

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.18, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $504.90M. PLSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.62, offering almost -48.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.29% since then. We note from Pulse Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 298.85K.

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) trade information

Instantly PLSE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.00% year-to-date, but still up 9.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) is 8.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.73 day(s).