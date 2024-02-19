Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Pluri Inc (NASDAQ: PLUR)

In the last trading session, 69479.0 shares of the Pluri Inc (NASDAQ:PLUR) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around $0.06 or 7.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.41M. PLUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.13, offering almost -36.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.19% since then. We note from Pluri Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44540.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 97.40K.

Pluri Inc (NASDAQ:PLUR) trade information

Instantly PLUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 43.14% year-to-date, but still up 6.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pluri Inc (NASDAQ:PLUR) is 45.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).