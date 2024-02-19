Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY)

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.14M. ONCY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.39, offering almost -192.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.14% since then. We note from Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 413.17K.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.07% year-to-date, but still up 10.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is -0.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).