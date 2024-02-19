Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY)

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.14M. ONCY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.39, offering almost -192.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.14% since then. We note from Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 413.17K.
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information
The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.07% year-to-date, but still up 10.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is -0.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.41 percent over the past six months and at a -15.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.85%.
ONCY Dividends
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04.
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. shares, and 7.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.19%. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with International Assets Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.44 million.
Morgan Stanley, with 0.25% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 34659.0 shares worth $56147.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held roughly 33485.0 shares worth around $84382.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.