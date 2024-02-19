Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For MoneyLion Inc (NYSE: ML)

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the MoneyLion Inc (NYSE:ML) were traded, and its beta was 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.35, and it changed around $2.16 or 4.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $538.16M. ML currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.98, offering almost -27.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.67% since then. We note from MoneyLion Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 146.76K.

MoneyLion Inc (NYSE:ML) trade information

Instantly ML has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.49% year-to-date, but still up 5.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, MoneyLion Inc (NYSE:ML) is 2.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).