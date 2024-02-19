Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX: TOON)

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX:TOON) were traded, and its beta was 2.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around -$0.06 or -3.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.95M. TOON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.94, offering almost -157.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.22% since then. We note from Kartoon Studios Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 243.39K.

Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX:TOON) trade information

Instantly TOON has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.07% year-to-date, but still up 20.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX:TOON) is 30.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 24.61 day(s).