Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JFIN)

In the last trading session, 59302.0 shares of the Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.53, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.60M. JFIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.19, offering almost -48.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.42% since then. We note from Jiayin Group Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 50620.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 68.81K.

Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Instantly JFIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.76% year-to-date, but still up 6.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) is -3.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16059.999999999998 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).