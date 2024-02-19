Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JFIN)

In the last trading session, 59302.0 shares of the Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.53, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.60M. JFIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.19, offering almost -48.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.42% since then. We note from Jiayin Group Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 50620.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 68.81K.
Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information
Instantly JFIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.76% year-to-date, but still up 6.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) is -3.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16059.999999999998 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).
Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $77.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jiayin Group Inc ADR to make $120.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $80.18 million and $51.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 136.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.88%.
JFIN Dividends
Jiayin Group Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and April 01.
Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.50% of Jiayin Group Inc ADR shares, and 0.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.91%. Jiayin Group Inc ADR stock is held by 18 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 57221.0 shares worth $0.3 million.
Group One Trading, L.P., with 0.17% or 46209.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Trust for Professional Managers-ActivePassive International Equity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 31913.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Professional Managers-ActivePassive International Equity ETF held roughly 7150.0 shares worth around $43972.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.