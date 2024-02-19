Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For iSun Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN)

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the iSun Inc (NASDAQ:ISUN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.92M. ISUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.87, offering almost -790.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.1% since then. We note from iSun Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

iSun Inc (NASDAQ:ISUN) trade information

Instantly ISUN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -33.08% year-to-date, but still down -0.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, iSun Inc (NASDAQ:ISUN) is 17.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).