Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FRES)

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRES) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.08 or 20.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.87M. FRES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.45, offering almost -2123.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.17% since then. We note from Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 99.52K.
Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRES) trade information
Instantly FRES has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.17% year-to-date, but still up 42.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRES) is -9.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23380.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).
Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (FRES) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.70%, up from the previous year.
1 analysts expect Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.84%.
FRES Dividends
Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRES)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR shares, and 0.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.16%. Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR stock is held by 2 institutions, with Rhumbline Advisers being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 5578.0 shares worth $23231.0.
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., with 0.04% or 1250.0 shares worth $5206.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 3401.0 shares worth $14386.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.