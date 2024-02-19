Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FRES)

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRES) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.08 or 20.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.87M. FRES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.45, offering almost -2123.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.17% since then. We note from Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 99.52K.

Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRES) trade information

Instantly FRES has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.17% year-to-date, but still up 42.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRES) is -9.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23380.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).