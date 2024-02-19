Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLT)

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.07 or 6.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.56M. BOLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.03, offering almost -69.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 99970.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 113.66K.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT) trade information

Instantly BOLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.14% year-to-date, but still up 10.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT) is -1.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.81 day(s).