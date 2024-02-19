Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLT)

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.07 or 6.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.56M. BOLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.03, offering almost -69.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 99970.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 113.66K.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT) trade information
Instantly BOLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.14% year-to-date, but still up 10.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT) is -1.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.81 day(s).
Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) estimates and forecasts
Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.26 percent over the past six months and at a 25.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.50%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc to make $1.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.41 million and $1.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.47%.
BOLT Dividends
Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and April 01.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.93% of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc shares, and 59.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.27%. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc stock is held by 48 institutions, with Vivo Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.20% of the shares, which is about 3.87 million shares worth $4.96 million.
Tang Capital Management, LLC, with 8.78% or 3.33 million shares worth $4.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $0.96 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.