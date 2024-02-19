Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: BRTX)

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:BRTX) were traded, and its beta was 61.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.02M. BRTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.13, offering almost -378.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.46% since then. We note from BioRestorative Therapies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 446.70K.
BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:BRTX) trade information
Instantly BRTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.36% year-to-date, but still up 10.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:BRTX) is -8.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20430.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 76.38%.
BRTX Dividends
BioRestorative Therapies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.
BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:BRTX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.18% of BioRestorative Therapies Inc shares, and 13.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.18%. BioRestorative Therapies Inc stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.56% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.56 million.
Wealth Alliance, with 5.08% or 44316.0 shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.53 million, making up 13.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 6910.0 shares worth around $35932.0, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.