Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: BRTX)

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:BRTX) were traded, and its beta was 61.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.02M. BRTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.13, offering almost -378.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.46% since then. We note from BioRestorative Therapies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 446.70K.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:BRTX) trade information

Instantly BRTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.36% year-to-date, but still up 10.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioRestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:BRTX) is -8.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20430.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).