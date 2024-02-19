Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH)

In the last trading session, 48304.0 shares of the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.39, and it changed around -$0.1 or -4.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $455.84M. AVAH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -25.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.44% since then. We note from Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 71310.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.09K.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Instantly AVAH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.82% year-to-date, but still down -5.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH) is 6.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.65 day(s).