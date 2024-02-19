Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH)

In the last trading session, 48304.0 shares of the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.39, and it changed around -$0.1 or -4.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $455.84M. AVAH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -25.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.44% since then. We note from Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 71310.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.09K.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information
Instantly AVAH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.82% year-to-date, but still down -5.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH) is 6.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.65 day(s).
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $467.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc to make $487.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $451.15 million and $466.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -93.67%.
AVAH Dividends
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.27% of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc shares, and 89.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.06%. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc stock is held by 93 institutions, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 42.85% of the shares, which is about 81.6 million shares worth $137.91 million.
J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII, LLC, with 25.55% or 48.66 million shares worth $82.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.39 million shares worth $2.35 million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $1.63 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.