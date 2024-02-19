Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ: ASST)

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) were traded, and its beta was 8.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.77M. ASST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.49, offering almost -523.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.21% since then. We note from Asset Entities Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information

Instantly ASST has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.66% year-to-date, but still down -1.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) is 49.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 73290.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).