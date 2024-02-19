Future Outlook And scPharmaceuticals Inc Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 0.17 million shares of the scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) were traded, and its beta was 0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.74, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $205.84M. SCPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.75, offering almost -122.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.34% since then. We note from scPharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 347.34K.

scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) trade information

Instantly SCPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.45% year-to-date, but still up 6.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) is -0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.56 day(s).