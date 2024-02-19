Future Outlook And Alimera Sciences Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 76930.0 shares of the Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.42, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $179.28M. ALIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.38, offering almost -28.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.99% since then. We note from Alimera Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 97700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 98.17K.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) trade information

Instantly ALIM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.83% year-to-date, but still down -12.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) is -12.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.98 day(s).