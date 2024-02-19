Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FHTX): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FHTX) were traded, and its beta was 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.52, and it changed around -$0.29 or -4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $275.27M. FHTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.97, offering almost -52.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.59% since then. We note from Foghorn Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 159.93K.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FHTX) trade information

Instantly FHTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.09% year-to-date, but still up 9.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FHTX) is 55.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.58 day(s).