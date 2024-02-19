Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FHTX): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FHTX) were traded, and its beta was 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.52, and it changed around -$0.29 or -4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $275.27M. FHTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.97, offering almost -52.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.59% since then. We note from Foghorn Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 159.93K.
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FHTX) trade information
Instantly FHTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.09% year-to-date, but still up 9.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FHTX) is 55.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.58 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) estimates and forecasts
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.36 percent over the past six months and at a 6.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.31%.
FHTX Dividends
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 13.
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.13% of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc shares, and 62.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.14%. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 92 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 30.28% of the shares, which is about 12.67 million shares worth $89.23 million.
FMR, LLC, with 6.95% or 2.91 million shares worth $20.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.92 million shares worth $6.96 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $3.88 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.