Focus Universal Inc (NASDAQ: FCUV): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Focus Universal Inc (NASDAQ:FCUV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around -$0.07 or -14.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.09M. FCUV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.33, offering almost -862.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from Focus Universal Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 71.67K.

Focus Universal Inc (NASDAQ:FCUV) trade information

Instantly FCUV has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -69.26% year-to-date, but still down -40.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Focus Universal Inc (NASDAQ:FCUV) is -72.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.55 day(s).