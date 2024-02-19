Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 57862.0 shares of the Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.24, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.27M. XELA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.40, offering almost -632.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.82% since then. We note from Exela Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 83970.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 111.90K.

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

Instantly XELA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -33.33% year-to-date, but still down -0.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) is -6.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.79 day(s).