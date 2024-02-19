Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) were traded, and its beta was -0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.45, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.93M. EUDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.44, offering almost -137.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.34% since then. We note from Euda Health Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 103.64K.

Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) trade information

Instantly EUDA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.40% year-to-date, but still down -10.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) is -3.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5170.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).