Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.15, and it changed around -$0.81 or -8.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $190.69M. EPIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.67, offering almost -27.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.02% since then. We note from Essa Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.00K.
Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information
Instantly EPIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 38.64% year-to-date, but still down -12.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) is 6.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.61 day(s).
Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) estimates and forecasts
Essa Pharma Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 205.00 percent over the past six months and at a -51.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.04%.
EPIX Dividends
Essa Pharma Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 05 and February 09.
Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.27% of Essa Pharma Inc shares, and 78.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.49%. Essa Pharma Inc stock is held by 35 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.84% of the shares, which is about 8.75 million shares worth $23.62 million.
Bellevue Group AG, with 17.91% or 7.9 million shares worth $21.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 24414.0 shares worth $73242.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 19039.0 shares worth around $57117.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.