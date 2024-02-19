Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.15, and it changed around -$0.81 or -8.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $190.69M. EPIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.67, offering almost -27.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.02% since then. We note from Essa Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.00K.

Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

Instantly EPIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 38.64% year-to-date, but still down -12.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) is 6.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.61 day(s).