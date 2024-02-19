Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 77656.0 shares of the Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.67M. GMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4076.00, offering almost -259517.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.56% since then. We note from Esports Entertainment Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 779.03K.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Instantly GMBL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -60.13% year-to-date, but still down -37.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) is -30.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).