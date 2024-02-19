Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.28 million shares of the Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA) were traded, and its beta was 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around $0.06 or 7.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.68M. RAYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.18, offering almost -257.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.56% since then. We note from Erayak Power Solution Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 187.76K.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA) trade information

Instantly RAYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.09% year-to-date, but still up 60.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA) is -2.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2160.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).