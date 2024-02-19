Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.28 million shares of the Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA) were traded, and its beta was 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around $0.06 or 7.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.68M. RAYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.18, offering almost -257.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.56% since then. We note from Erayak Power Solution Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 187.76K.
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA) trade information
Instantly RAYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.09% year-to-date, but still up 60.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA) is -2.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2160.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (RAYA) estimates and forecasts
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.54 percent over the past six months and at a -26.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%.
RAYA Dividends
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.73% of Erayak Power Solution Group Inc shares, and 0.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.37%.