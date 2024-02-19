Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRDA) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 75439.0 shares of the Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) were traded, and its beta was -0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.38, and it changed around -$0.64 or -4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $479.43M. TRDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.44, offering almost -28.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.19% since then. We note from Entrada Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 58290.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.23K.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) trade information

Instantly TRDA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.71% year-to-date, but still down -4.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) is -4.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 23.53 day(s).