Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRDA) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 75439.0 shares of the Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) were traded, and its beta was -0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.38, and it changed around -$0.64 or -4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $479.43M. TRDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.44, offering almost -28.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.19% since then. We note from Entrada Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 58290.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.23K.
Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) trade information
Instantly TRDA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.71% year-to-date, but still down -4.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) is -4.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 23.53 day(s).
Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA) estimates and forecasts
Entrada Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.58 percent over the past six months and at a 100.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 78.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -219.00% in the next quarter.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Entrada Therapeutics Inc to make $9.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -91.70%.
TRDA Dividends
Entrada Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.79% of Entrada Therapeutics Inc shares, and 79.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.85%. Entrada Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 110 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.66% of the shares, which is about 4.87 million shares worth $73.67 million.
MPM Asset Management, LLC, with 13.33% or 4.43 million shares worth $67.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.78 million shares worth $26.99 million, making up 5.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $9.11 million, which represents about 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.