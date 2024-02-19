Enservco Corp (AMEX: ENSV): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.99M. ENSV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.98, offering almost -345.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.73% since then. We note from Enservco Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 191.47K.

Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Instantly ENSV has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.51% year-to-date, but still up 3.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) is 20.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).