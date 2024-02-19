Enservco Corp (AMEX: ENSV): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.99M. ENSV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.98, offering almost -345.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.73% since then. We note from Enservco Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 191.47K.
Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) trade information
Instantly ENSV has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.51% year-to-date, but still up 3.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) is 20.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).
Enservco Corp (ENSV) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Enservco Corp to make $10.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.97%. Enservco Corp earnings are expected to increase by 27.08% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.
ENSV Dividends
Enservco Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.