Dave Inc (NASDAQ: DAVE) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) were traded, and its beta was 2.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.10, and it changed around $3.35 or 14.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $315.81M. DAVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.99, offering almost 4.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.87% since then. We note from Dave Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 87640.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.48K.
Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information
Instantly DAVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 211.27% year-to-date, but still up 26.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) is 118.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.98 day(s).
Dave Inc (DAVE) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.20%, up from the previous year.
1 analysts expect Dave Inc to make $63.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $56.8 million and $59.6 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.00%.
DAVE Dividends
Dave Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.
Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.20% of Dave Inc shares, and 15.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.93%. Dave Inc stock is held by 27 institutions, with NVP Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.56% of the shares, which is about 0.58 million shares worth $3.11 million.
Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC, with 4.79% or 0.5 million shares worth $2.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $1.14 million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 70423.0 shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.