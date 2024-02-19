Dave Inc (NASDAQ: DAVE) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) were traded, and its beta was 2.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.10, and it changed around $3.35 or 14.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $315.81M. DAVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.99, offering almost 4.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.87% since then. We note from Dave Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 87640.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.48K.

Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

Instantly DAVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 211.27% year-to-date, but still up 26.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) is 118.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.98 day(s).