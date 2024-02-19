Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A A Decline Of -68.03%

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.61M. DARE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.18, offering almost -227.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Dare Bioscience Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 572.71K.

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) trade information

Instantly DARE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.93% year-to-date, but still up 3.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) is 18.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).