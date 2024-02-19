Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 95847.0 shares of the Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) were traded, and its beta was 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.73M. CTSO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.29, offering almost -324.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.83% since then. We note from Cytosorbents Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 89690.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 363.08K.

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) is 1.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.84 day(s).