Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 95847.0 shares of the Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) were traded, and its beta was 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.73M. CTSO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.29, offering almost -324.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.83% since then. We note from Cytosorbents Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 89690.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 363.08K.
Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) trade information
The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) is 1.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.84 day(s).
Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) estimates and forecasts
Cytosorbents Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.31 percent over the past six months and at a 17.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.50%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cytosorbents Corp to make $9.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.39 million and $9.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.77%.
CTSO Dividends
Cytosorbents Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.