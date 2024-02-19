Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) were traded, and its beta was 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.19, and it changed around -$0.16 or -6.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.81M. CUE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.12, offering almost -133.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.37% since then. We note from Cue Biopharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 338.46K.

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) trade information

Instantly CUE has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.05% year-to-date, but still down -6.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) is -19.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.36 day(s).