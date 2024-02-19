Could Viant Technology Inc’s (NASDAQ: DSP) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 56177.0 shares of the Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.52, and it changed around -$0.22 or -2.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.40M. DSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.45, offering almost -10.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.04% since then. We note from Viant Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 49910.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 69.70K.

Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP) trade information

Instantly DSP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.66% year-to-date, but still down -3.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP) is 18.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.82 day(s).