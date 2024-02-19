Could Upexi Inc’s (NASDAQ: UPXI) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around -$0.16 or -16.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.92M. UPXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.94, offering almost -509.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.63% since then. We note from Upexi Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 99.94K.
Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) trade information
Instantly UPXI has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -30.16% year-to-date, but still down -33.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) is -18.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35890.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).
Upexi Inc (UPXI) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Upexi Inc to make $22.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -120.04%.
UPXI Dividends
Upexi Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.
Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.94% of Upexi Inc shares, and 5.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.77%. Upexi Inc stock is held by 23 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.30% of the shares, which is about 0.27 million shares worth $0.6 million.
Walleye Capital LLC, with 0.63% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $0.48 million, making up 1.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 52088.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.