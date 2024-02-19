Could Upexi Inc’s (NASDAQ: UPXI) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around -$0.16 or -16.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.92M. UPXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.94, offering almost -509.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.63% since then. We note from Upexi Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 99.94K.

Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) trade information

Instantly UPXI has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -30.16% year-to-date, but still down -33.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Upexi Inc (NASDAQ:UPXI) is -18.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35890.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).