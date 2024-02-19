Could Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 88469.0 shares of the Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.15, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.35M. TENX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.80, offering almost -1750.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.3% since then. We note from Tenax Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 275.13K.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Instantly TENX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -81.11% year-to-date, but still down -16.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) is -55.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35450.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).