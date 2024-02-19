Could Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around -$0.09 or -5.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.75M. GRNQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.75, offering almost -77.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.55% since then. We note from Greenpro Capital Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 95.34K.
Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information
Instantly GRNQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 31.36% year-to-date, but still up 47.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) is 34.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18930.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.07%.
GRNQ Dividends
Greenpro Capital Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 31 and April 04.
Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.59% of Greenpro Capital Corp shares, and 0.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.61%. Greenpro Capital Corp stock is held by 2 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.82% of the shares, which is about 61997.0 shares worth $0.11 million.
Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.11% or 8025.0 shares worth $14605.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 64763.0 shares worth $64763.0, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares.