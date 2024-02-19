Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.29, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.30M. CRVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.19, offering almost -82.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.36% since then. We note from Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 206.23K.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

Instantly CRVS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 30.11% year-to-date, but still up 3.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) is 15.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.11 day(s).