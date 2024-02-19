Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) were traded, and its beta was 2.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.10, and it changed around $0.62 or 2.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $238.85M. CRBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.96, offering almost -72.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.87% since then. We note from Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 774.71K.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Instantly CRBP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 282.45% year-to-date, but still up 4.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) is 233.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).