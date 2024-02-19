Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) were traded, and its beta was 2.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.10, and it changed around $0.62 or 2.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $238.85M. CRBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.96, offering almost -72.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.87% since then. We note from Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 774.71K.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information
Instantly CRBP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 282.45% year-to-date, but still up 4.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) is 233.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) estimates and forecasts
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 245.81 percent over the past six months and at a -22.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.90% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.24%.
CRBP Dividends
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 05 and March 11.