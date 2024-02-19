Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.00M. TCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.00, offering almost -303.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.39% since then. We note from Container Store Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 380.94K.

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) trade information

Instantly TCS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -45.61% year-to-date, but still down -7.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) is -20.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).