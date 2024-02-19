Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE: CBD): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 61925.0 shares of the Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $194.93M. CBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost -106.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.44% since then. We note from Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 444.86K.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD) trade information
Instantly CBD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.75% year-to-date, but still down -1.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD) is -16.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) estimates and forecasts
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.83 percent over the past six months and at a -3.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.10%.
CBD Dividends
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR shares, and 1.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.94%. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR stock is held by 63 institutions, with Carronade Capital Management, Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.87% of the shares, which is about 2.34 million shares worth $9.01 million.
Banco BTG Pactual SA, with 0.68% or 1.84 million shares worth $7.08 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.5 million shares worth $0.34 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $1.75 million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.