Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE: CBD): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 61925.0 shares of the Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $194.93M. CBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost -106.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.44% since then. We note from Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 444.86K.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD) trade information

Instantly CBD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.75% year-to-date, but still down -1.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD) is -16.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).