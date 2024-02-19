Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) were traded, and its beta was 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.98, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.47M. CNTY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.94, offering almost -233.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.68% since then. We note from Century Casinos Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 111.14K.

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) trade information

Instantly CNTY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.93% year-to-date, but still down -12.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) is -17.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.44 day(s).