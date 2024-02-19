Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) were traded, and its beta was 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.98, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.47M. CNTY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.94, offering almost -233.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.68% since then. We note from Century Casinos Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 111.14K.
Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) trade information
Instantly CNTY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.93% year-to-date, but still down -12.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) is -17.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.44 day(s).
Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) estimates and forecasts
Century Casinos Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.32 percent over the past six months and at a -468.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 24.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.09%. Century Casinos Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -473.66% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.
CNTY Dividends
Century Casinos Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 12.
Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.43% of Century Casinos Inc. shares, and 71.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.52%. Century Casinos Inc. stock is held by 129 institutions, with Royce & Associates LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.61% of the shares, which is about 2.61 million shares worth $18.55 million.
Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 6.88% or 2.09 million shares worth $14.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.02 million shares worth $14.38 million, making up 6.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $6.7 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.