Can VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.10, and it changed around -$0.32 or -5.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $137.85M. VTGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.71, offering almost -384.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.24% since then. We note from VistaGen Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 486.96K.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.78% year-to-date, but still up 4.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 6.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.13 day(s).