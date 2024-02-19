Can ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) were traded, and its beta was 0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.08M. RSLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.50, offering almost -3135.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.65% since then. We note from ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.46 million.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Instantly RSLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -30.40% year-to-date, but still down -7.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) is -26.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).