Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 88524.0 shares of the Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.05 or 9.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.41M. CLDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.79, offering almost -2407.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.73% since then. We note from Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 84.23K.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) trade information
Instantly CLDI has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -63.77% year-to-date, but still down -6.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) is -54.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.33 day(s).
CLDI Dividends
Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.78% of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc shares, and 5.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.33%. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc stock is held by 27 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.11% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $5.25 million.
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with 10.00% or 0.41 million shares worth $4.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Driehaus Event Driven Fund and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 68127.0 shares worth $0.71 million, making up 1.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held roughly 40464.0 shares worth around $0.42 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.