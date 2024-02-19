Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 88524.0 shares of the Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.05 or 9.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.41M. CLDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.79, offering almost -2407.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.73% since then. We note from Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 84.23K.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) trade information

Instantly CLDI has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -63.77% year-to-date, but still down -6.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) is -54.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.33 day(s).