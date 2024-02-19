Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) were traded, and its beta was 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.61, and it changed around -$0.19 or -5.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.96M. CAMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $109.02, offering almost -2919.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.57% since then. We note from Calamp Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.65K.

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) trade information

Instantly CAMP has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.47% year-to-date, but still up 30.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) is -12.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19820.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).