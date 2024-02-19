Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: BFRG) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.39, and it changed around -$0.3 or -6.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.74M. BFRG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.50, offering almost -116.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.24% since then. We note from Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) trade information

Instantly BFRG has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 34.66% year-to-date, but still down -12.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) is 12.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).