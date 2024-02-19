Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 53865.0 shares of the Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.90, and it changed around $0.06 or 7.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.38M. BLIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.43, offering almost -58.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Bridgeline Digital Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32479.999999999996 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.53K.

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) trade information

Instantly BLIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.45% year-to-date, but still up 9.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) is 16.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35400.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).