Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 53865.0 shares of the Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.90, and it changed around $0.06 or 7.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.38M. BLIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.43, offering almost -58.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Bridgeline Digital Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32479.999999999996 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.53K.
Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) trade information
Instantly BLIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.45% year-to-date, but still up 9.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) is 16.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35400.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).
Bridgeline Digital Inc (BLIN) estimates and forecasts
Bridgeline Digital Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.01 percent over the past six months and at a 78.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.05%.
BLIN Dividends
Bridgeline Digital Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.
Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.63% of Bridgeline Digital Inc shares, and 7.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.44%. Bridgeline Digital Inc stock is held by 10 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.90% of the shares, which is about 0.61 million shares worth $0.72 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.90% or 94188.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $0.6 million, making up 4.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 1.00% of the total shares outstanding.