BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 65632.0 shares of the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.23, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.62M. BCTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.10, offering almost -150.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.93% since then. We note from BriaCell Therapeutics Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 100.78K.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information
The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -44.79% year-to-date, but still down -17.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX) is -26.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.51 day(s).
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) estimates and forecasts
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.99 percent over the past six months and at a 39.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.40% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.71%.
BCTX Dividends
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 16.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.17% of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp shares, and 15.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.74%. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp stock is held by 32 institutions, with National Bank of Canada/FI being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 2500.0 shares worth $15625.0.