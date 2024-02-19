BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 65632.0 shares of the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.23, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.62M. BCTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.10, offering almost -150.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.93% since then. We note from BriaCell Therapeutics Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 100.78K.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -44.79% year-to-date, but still down -17.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX) is -26.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.51 day(s).