biote Corp (NASDAQ: BTMD) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 87794.0 shares of the biote Corp (NASDAQ:BTMD) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.68, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $158.84M. BTMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.22, offering almost -75.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.01% since then. We note from biote Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.92K.
biote Corp (NASDAQ:BTMD) trade information
Instantly BTMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.26% year-to-date, but still up 17.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, biote Corp (NASDAQ:BTMD) is 17.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.43 day(s).
biote Corp (BTMD) estimates and forecasts
biote Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.65 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.90%.
BTMD Dividends
biote Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
biote Corp (NASDAQ:BTMD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.70% of biote Corp shares, and 49.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.59%. biote Corp stock is held by 92 institutions, with 325 Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.86% of the shares, which is about 3.77 million shares worth $25.46 million.
Bandera Partners LLC, with 5.27% or 1.67 million shares worth $11.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
RBB Fund Inc.- Boston Partners Small Cap Value Fd II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $4.76 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $4.65 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.