biote Corp (NASDAQ: BTMD) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 87794.0 shares of the biote Corp (NASDAQ:BTMD) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.68, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $158.84M. BTMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.22, offering almost -75.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.01% since then. We note from biote Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.92K.

biote Corp (NASDAQ:BTMD) trade information

Instantly BTMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.26% year-to-date, but still up 17.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, biote Corp (NASDAQ:BTMD) is 17.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.43 day(s).