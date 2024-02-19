Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ: BFRI): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around $0.06 or 8.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03M. BFRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.40, offering almost -2086.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.67% since then. We note from Biofrontera Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.39K.
Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information
Instantly BFRI has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -72.94% year-to-date, but still up 2.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) is -58.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29700.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).
Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) estimates and forecasts
Biofrontera Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -92.11 percent over the past six months and at a 9.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.30%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Biofrontera Inc to make $12.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.14 million and $8.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.70%.
BFRI Dividends
Biofrontera Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 11.
Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.85% of Biofrontera Inc shares, and 14.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.16%. Biofrontera Inc stock is held by 11 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.80% of the shares, which is about 10953.0 shares worth $5695.0.
Bard Associates Inc., with 0.70% or 9560.0 shares worth $4971.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6047.0 shares worth $3144.0, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4906.0 shares worth around $2551.0, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.