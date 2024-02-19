Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ: BFRI): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around $0.06 or 8.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03M. BFRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.40, offering almost -2086.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.67% since then. We note from Biofrontera Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.39K.

Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Instantly BFRI has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -72.94% year-to-date, but still up 2.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) is -58.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29700.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).